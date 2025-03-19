Debrecen awarded Bicycle-Friendly City title

The Bicycle-Friendly City and Bicycle-Friendly Workplace awards were presented in Budapest on Wednesday, recognizing 11 municipalities and 12 companies or public institutions.

At the award ceremony, Lóránd Bói, Deputy State Secretary for Transport Strategy at the Ministry of Construction and Transport (ÉKM), emphasized that transportation is about people working together—whether commuting, taking their children to school, or enjoying their free time. This perspective is crucial when shaping traffic regulations.

Bói highlighted that over the past year, the ÉKM and the KTI Institute for Transport Science and Logistics have drafted a new Highway Code (KRESZ) in collaboration with industry representatives and civil organizations. The updated KRESZ aims to eliminate outdated regulations, introduce clearer language, and enhance road safety.

Once implemented, a key principle of the new KRESZ will be the protection of vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. Planned measures include the introduction of bicycle streets and pedestrian-cyclist zones to improve safety.

Bói also noted that “rules alone are ineffective without municipalities and workplaces that actively promote cycling.”

According to the KTI Institute, the Bicycle-Friendly City and Workplace award program was launched in 2006 and has been held for the 16th time in 2024. The initiative recognizes municipalities and employers that contribute to promoting cycling.

For 2024, a total of 59 applications were submitted—26 municipalities and 33 workplaces vied for the award.

The following cities received the Bicycle-Friendly City title: Ajka, Budakalász, Kazincbarcika, Kiskunhalas, Lenti, Sándorfalva, Szarvas, Debrecen, and Budapest’s 3rd, 10th, and 13th districts.

The Bicycle-Friendly Workplace award was given to EDC Debrecen Nonprofit Kft., Koliken Kft., and Poppe + Potthoff Hungária Kft. Public institutions recognized included the Budapest Transport Center (BKK), the Budapest Mayor’s Office, the Pestszentimre Zöld Liget Kindergarten, Eötvös József College, the Kőbánya Mayor’s Office, the University of Pécs, Sopron University, the Szarvas Arboretum, and Tourinform Vásárosnamény.

Award recipients can use the Bicycle-Friendly title, logo, and signage for one year in their communication materials. The program will be announced again this year.

(MTI)