Demonstrations in the capital after Budapest Pride has been banned by the government

The protest against the ban on Pride turned into a big mess, and scuffles with the police began.



At the call of Momentum, a protest was held in Budapest on Tuesday on Kossuth Square in front of the Parliament against the amendment to the right to assemble, which was passed by the Parliament. The BKK announced that traffic on Margaret Bridge was closed.



Lajos Lőcsei, the vice-president of Momentum and a member of parliament, called the amendment to the law, voted for by a two-thirds majority of the “state party”, disgraceful, and then called on those present to resist. Dávid Bedő, the leader of the Momentum faction, called the government fascist and said that the amendment to the assembly law is not only about Pride, but that the government wants to fundamentally restrict the right to assembly.



Independent MP Ákos Hadházy also called for resistance in his speech and called the demonstrators to Margaret Bridge. Dávid Bedő stated that Momentum joins Ákos Hadházy’s call. A significant part of the protesters present marched to the Pest abutment of Margaret Bridge at Ákos Hadházy’s call, where they paralyzed bridge traffic. The police, who had come out in large numbers, did not allow the protesters to go onto the bridge. The protesters are standing on the road in Jászai Mari Square, obstructing traffic.



“Traitors! We are protesting for you!”

According to Kontroll, a standoff ensued. The police tried to push the protesters from one side of the bridge to the sidewalk. However, the protesters resisted the pressure of the police line. Before 8:30 in the evening, the protesters pushed a little further on the bridge towards the police line, the police repeatedly called on them to move away from the line and “end their illegal behavior”. “Traitors” – the protesters chanted in response. Then, a push and shove began between the police and the protesters, “Let them through! Dirty Fidesz!” – was heard from the crowd.

Today’s plan has been fulfilled, and even exceeded! We wanted to show for one hour what to do when power crosses a line, but we have now been here on Margaret Bridge for three hours. Of course, there will be results if we can continue, but with many more. Long live Hungarian freedom, long live the homeland! – Ákos Hadházy wrote on his Facebook page.





