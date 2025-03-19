Debrecen drug dealer who also dealt with minors could get up to six years in prison

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has pressed charges of aggravated drug trafficking against a man who regularly sold drugs for profit in Debrecen.

According to the indictment, on September 19, 2023, police intervened in the city center of Debrecen, where the man was found with various drugs intended for sale in his bag under unknown circumstances, as well as a digital scale necessary for weighing, and nearly 650,000 forints in cash in a bottle.

The defendant was also a regular drug user and, from 2022 until his arrest, consistently sold different types of drugs packaged in aluminum foil to 11 individuals.

The man arranged sales with buyers mainly through phone calls, and the transactions took place at various locations around Debrecen.

The defendant also sold drugs to minors, conducting several deals near educational institutions.

The investigation was conducted by the Debrecen Police Department.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has pressed charges against the defendant, who is currently in custody, for drug trafficking, including selling drugs in the immediate vicinity of schools and educational institutions, as well as general drug trafficking. The prosecution recommends a 6-year prison sentence, a 6-year disqualification from public office, and asset forfeiture if the defendant admits to the crime and waives his right to trial.

(ugyeszseg.hu)

Picture: illustration.