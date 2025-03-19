The capacity-increasing development of the Szoboszlói Road – Erzsébet Street – Külsővásártér traffic junction will last for a year and a half

As part of the investment by the Ministry of Construction and Transport (ÉKM), the capacity-increasing development of the Szoboszlói Road – Erzsébet Street – Külsővásártér traffic junction in Debrecen will begin on March 23, 2025, with the installation of temporary traffic control devices, and will last for 18 months.

Road users can expect ongoing work, temporary traffic restrictions, lane reductions, and speed limits.

Currently, the right turn from Miklós Street to Külsővásártér will no longer be possible. The side of Szoboszlói Road near the Volán depot will be closed, with traffic flowing on 2×1 lanes from the Eastern Row intersection. Erzsébet Street will narrow to 2×1 lanes towards Külsővásártér. Postakert Street will be closed at the Külsővásártér junction. Külsővásártér will narrow to one lane between Miklós Street and the long-distance bus terminal.

Drivers and travelers are requested to avoid the Szoboszlói Road – Erzsébet Street – Külsővásártér traffic junction if possible and, if passing through, to follow the signs placed along the road and comply with them.

(Debreceni Nap)