A unique charity store opened in Debrecen

A social and donation store named Gondoskodó Szeretet has opened in Debrecen, located next to the seat of the Hajdúdorog Archdiocese at 7/A Petőfi Square.

Until now, a Greek Catholic collection point (Social Service Point) has been operating in the city center at 5 Attila Square. They will continue to welcome those who wish to donate food, toiletries, or clothing to those in need, or are looking for similar items for themselves. This will remain the center of charitable activities. However, now Debrecen residents will have the opportunity to experience a new way of charity — as reported by the Hajdúdorog Archdiocese.

The approximately 60-square-meter store is open from Monday to Saturday. Donations can be made by purchasing items, including donations from Sweden, at a very low price, a fraction of their retail value. The proceeds will be used to assist disadvantaged, struggling families.

This is the first store in the city where donations are also welcome. It is now a common practice in many parts of the world, and now in Hungary as well, that donated items at nonprofit organizations can be purchased for a symbolic fee. The funds raised are then used for charitable purposes by the organizations.

