Engineers were inaugurated at the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen

190 graduates of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen received their diplomas on Saturday at the Ceremony Hall of the Main Building. In the autumn semester of the 2023/2024 academic year, 8 of the students received diplomas with distinction, 39 with distinction, and 50 with distinction.

Agricultural engineers, food engineers, plant growers and animal breeders, as well as horticultural, nature conservation, environmental management, agricultural water management engineers, game breeders, herbalists and horse breeders, equestrian sports organizers, as well as food safety and quality engineers, took the oath on Saturday at the University of Debrecen.

After the final exams of the autumn semester of the 2023/24 academic year, according to the unanimous opinion of the invited members of the committees: our engineering candidates have a thorough knowledge of the labor market. Today, a phase in the lives of most of them has come to an end, the phase of education in the school system. Perhaps they didn’t even realize how each question, statement, or personality of their teachers affects their career path. They imparted a lot of knowledge and learned an engineering perspective. The responsibility now yours

– László Stündl, dean of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management, said in his welcoming speech.

The faculty’s awards and recognitions were also presented during the ceremony.

