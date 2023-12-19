A man from Debrecen is suspected of high-value fraud

A man from Debrecen was interrogated for eleven counts of business-like fraud, who obtained HUF 110 million in one year by pretending to be a high-value car and machinery distributor, the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters announced on Tuesday.

They wrote that the 29-year-old man was offering non-existent luxury cars worth tens of millions for sale at slightly cheaper than the market price. His customers transferred multimillion-dollar advances to his account, but the cars never arrived.

According to the information, another victim, who sent HUF 46 million to the man, wanted to buy two work machines, but no delivery was made either.

The man took HUF 18 million from an acquaintance and promised he “turns” the amount with a favorable return in his successful foreign business. The invested money was not returned in this case either.

In November 2023, the detectives of the investigation department of the Debrecen Police Department questioned him as a suspect and opened an investigation against him for 11 counts of business fraud.

Suspicions also arose that several similar crimes could be linked to the man’s name, the detection of which will form a further part of the procedure, the police informed.

