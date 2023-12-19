An angry passenger assaulted a bus driver in Debrecen

The man who got off from the bus got angry at the bus driver, so he scolded him and was violent with him – for what he did, he could be sentenced to prison.

According to the indictment, on the morning of May 26, 2023, the perpetrator traveled on a long-distance bus driven by the victim wearing the uniform of the transport company. The accused wanted to get off at a stop in Debrecen, but he signaled late. Despite this, the bus driver stopped, but as he was leaving, he asked the man to indicate his intention to get off on time next time.

The accused got upset at this, started cursing the driver and spitting in his face. As he walked down the stairs, he continued to berate the man, then stepped back a step and removed the top of the bus’s plastic trash can, which he threw at the driver. The lid hit the victim’s face and nose, causing injuries to the driver that healed within eight days, but he pleaded not guilty to minor assault charges.

Based on the relevant rules, the driver of the bus is considered a person performing a public duty.

During the investigation by the Debrecen Police, the perpetrator admitted to committing the crime.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office accuses the man of the crime of violence against a public official. In his indictment, he proposed that the District Court of Debrecen sentence the defendant to 2 years in prison and ban him from practicing public affairs for 2 years if the legal conditions are met.

(ugyeszseg.hu)

Main picture: illustration.