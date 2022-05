The uniforms of the Hajdúnánás Motorway Subdivision of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters took action against the driver of a Ukrainian overweight vehicle combination on the M3 motorway near Hajdúnánás on May 24, 2022 at 4 pm.

The load exceeded the permissible total weight, weighing 4280 kilograms. The driver was fined HUF 500,000, the vehicle was parked, and he could only continue his journey after the irregularity had been rectified.

police.hu