A man tried to cross the border at Ártánd with a fake document

He tried to cross the border at Ártánd with a fake document. The police officers conducting the inspection were not misled by the foreign driver.

A Ukrainian man with a Polish address driving a van registered to leave on May 25, 2022, at 3 pm at the Ártánd road border crossing. Border police found during the inspection that his driver’s license was an imitation.

The 21-year-old man who handed over the forged document was arrested and handed over to the officers of the Berettyóújfalu Police Station, who were prosecuted for suspected forgery of a public document.

police.hu