A man had to answer for poaching

The man had a well-founded suspicion that he wanted to catch fish on the Eastern Main Canal with a flap. You have to answer for poaching.

The Hajdúnánás Police Station prosecuted a local resident for a well-founded suspicion of a poaching offense. According to the investigation, the suspect wanted to catch fish in April 2022 with a device banned in the Tedej section of the Eastern Main Canal. Detecting the fish guards, the 47-year-old man escaped with a motorbike but did not get far because he was captured by police in Tedej. After its production, the tapping hook was seized from him and then interrogated as a suspect. He confessed.

The police took the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office with a motion to prosecute.

police.hu