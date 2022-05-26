Thieves from Hajdúhadház stole bicycles from Téglás

Police have completed an investigation into cases in which three men were suspected of bicycle theft. The owners got their values ​​back.

The Hajdúhadháza Police Headquarters investigated two local men for a well-founded suspicion of theft. According to the investigation, by March 15, 2022, the suspects had stolen a bicycle from the enclosed courtyard of two Téglás single-family homes.

Following the report, investigators identified the men who were arrested on March 23, 2022, and then produced to the police station. When they were interrogated, they both testified. The bicycles were seized by the police and then returned to their rightful owners. The 23- and 25-year-old suspects said they were walking from Téglás to their home in Hajdúhadház when they noticed a bicycle in the yard of one of the houses that had been stolen. Shortly afterward, they noticed a bicycle parked in the yard of another house. They were also picked up so they could both continue on their bikes.

Also, due to a well-founded suspicion of committing a theft offense, investigators in Hajdúhadház were prosecuted in a case of bicycle theft on May 3, 2022. In this case, he took a locked bicycle from a bicycle depot in the city, the then-unknown perpetrator. Police identified the alleged perpetrator, who was apprehended and interrogated, within four hours of the report. The 30-year-old local man testified as it turned out the bicycles had already been sold. Cops seized the two-wheeler from the buyer, which was returned to its original owner.

During the investigation phase of both cases, the Hajdúhadháza Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the documents to the prosecutor’s office with a proposal to bring them to court.

police.hu