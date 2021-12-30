The opening of the Bethlen Street Vaccine Point is changing

From the first working day of the new year, the opening of the vaccination point operating in the Outpatient Care Center of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen on Bethlen Street will change.

According to the announcement of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, the Bethlen Street Vaccine Point will be open in a new order from Monday, January 3, 2022. Vaccination sites are open to those wishing to receive the first, second, and third vaccinations.

Vaccines can still receive the vaccine on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays without prior registration and appointment.

Vaccination of healthcare workers began at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen a year ago. According to the counter on the side of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, 446792 COVID-19 vaccines were administered by 27 December this year.

The Bethlen Street Vaccination Center will be open from January 3, 2022 as follows:

Monday: 08:00 to 16:00

Tuesday: 08:00 to 16:00

Wednesday: 08:00 to 16:00

Thursday: 07: 00-19: 00

Friday: 07: 00-19: 00

Saturday: 10:00 to 18:00

Sunday: Closed

hirek.unideb.hu