Two-Thirds of EU Vaccine Allocations Received By Hungary So Far

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary has so far received some 66% of the 24 million doses of vaccines allocated for the country from European Union procurements, the government website koronavirus.hu said.

 

The largest volume of vaccines, or 9.5 million doses, have been supplied by Pfizer, it added. Hungary has a sufficient supply of vaccine for all citizens, including people who want booster shots, the website said. All types of vaccine, including Pfizer, Sinopharm, Sputnik, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen can be booked online and received at hospital vaccination points, the website said. GPs also administer jabs according to demand, it added.

 

