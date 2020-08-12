Survey Shows Most Hungarians Want to Get Vaccinated

The majority of Hungarians expect a vaccination against the novel coronavirus to be ready in a year’s time and 55% said they would want to get inoculated, a survey commissioned by the Association of Innovative Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (AIPM) showed.

Some 32% of those interviewed said the vaccination would become available in Hungary in less than 12 months, 50% expect it in a year and 16 percent in two years, AIPM said. Only 2% of Hungarians said no vaccination would be available at all, it added. Asked about non-compulsory vaccination, 64% of those interviewed said they had never taken any kind of non-compulsory vaccines. Of those that have received such vaccination, 29% said it was against the flu, 9% received it against tick-borne encephalitis and 4% against meningitis. Some 44% said they had the vaccination administered each year and 5% said they had it more frequently. A total of 33% get non-compulsory vaccination less frequently than every five years, 12% get it every two years, and 7% every five years, AIPM said.

