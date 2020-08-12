Hungarian Academy of Sciences Coordinates Pandemic R+D Project

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungarian Academy of Sciences Coordinates Pandemic R+D Project

A research project coordinated by the Hungarian Academy of Sciences is among 23 recipients of European Union funding totalling at 128 million euros earmarked to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The funding, disbursed under Horizon 2020, the EU’s research and innovation programme, will support the Academy’s “CO-VERSATILE” project which focuses on “adaptive and resilient production and supply chain methods and solutions for urgent need of vital medical supplies and equipment”. The Academy is working with 21 partners on the project, including ones from Hungary, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands and the UK.

