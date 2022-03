Humanitarian aid is to be managed from the city of Debrecen.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has set up a logistics center in Debrecen to coordinate humanitarian operations in Ukraine, Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, said on Friday, March 25th.

One of the main arguments in favor of Hungary was that since we do not allow arms shipments to pass through Hungary, Red Cross personnel can work in safe conditions, he added.

