Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters Drummer Has Died at 50

Culture
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters Drummer Has Died at 50

Frontman Dave Growl says members are “devastated”.

 

The band has announced the sad news on Twitter.

 

The Foo Fighters are on tour in South America and had been due to headline Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia on Friday evening, 25th March. The festival released a statement on Facebook confirming the band had pulled out of the three-day festival due to Hawkins’s death.

 

Hawkins had drummed for 25 of Foo Fighters’ 28 years of existence after taking over from original drummer William Goldsmith in 1997.

 

 

theguardian.com

Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images North America / AFP

Related Posts

Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters Drummer Has Died at 50

Tóháti Zsuzsa

A lecture on the hidden treasures of old wells in Debrecen is given in the Déri Museum

Bácsi Éva

Improv Show at the ODEON Theatre – in English

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *