The number of influenza patients in Hungary increased by twenty percent in one week

Doctors in the surveillance service reported that 20 percent more flu patients were registered between March 14 and 20 than the week before. In the 11th week, 25,000 people in the country went to see a doctor with flu-like symptoms, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) said in a report published on its website on Thursday.

It was written that at week 11, the number of visits to the doctor with flu symptoms increased in thirteen administrative areas, decreased by six, and in one area did not change compared to the previous week. The number of patients seeing doctors per 100,000 inhabitants was highest in Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg (653), Zala (624), and Baranya (452) counties, while it was lowest in Komárom-Esztergom (77) and Pest (99) counties.

Influenza-like illness remained invariably diagnosed among children aged 3–14 years (44.9 percent). 31.5 percent of the patients who appeared at the doctor were 15-34 years old, 17.3 percent of the patients in the 35-59 age group, and 6.3 percent of those over 60 years of age were prescribed.

Between the 40th week of last year and the 11th week of this year, a total of 1142 test substances were processed in the NNK laboratory, of which 207 cases were confirmed by influenza A virus, 148 by airway giant cell (RSV), twenty-two by adenovirus and ninety by coronavirus infection.

MTI