Wizz Air Joins EC’s Zero-Emission Aviation Initiative

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air on Wednesday said it joined the Alliance for Zero-Emission Aviation (AZEA), a voluntary initiative launched by the European Commission to pave the way for next-generation sustainable aircraft.

Wizz Air has joined a range of public and private aviation stakeholders who will “work together to identify barriers to advancing zero-emission aircraft, establish recommendations and a roadmap to address them, and promote investment projects”. Wizz Air noted that it has set a target to reduce carbon emissions intensity per passenger kilometre by 25% by 2030.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay