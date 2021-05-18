Szijjártó Inaugurates Food Processing Plant in Hungary

Gastro National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Szijjártó Inaugurates Food Processing Plant in Hungary

Péter Szijjártó, the minister of foreign affairs and trade, inaugurated food company Kométa’s by-product processing plant in Kaposvár, southern Hungary.

 

The government has supported the 1.4 billion forint (EUR 3.9m) investment with a 664 million forint government grant, Szijjártó said. The new plant, the first such establishment in Hungary, will be able to process 15,000 tonnes of by-products annually, Szijjártó said. Some 8,000 tonnes of that will come from Kométa’s own plants, he added. “The company has secured 870 jobs with the investment while reducing its environmental footprint and producing important ingredients for animal feeds and the chemical and pharmaceutical industries,” he said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Sole-Mizo Develops Three Facilities in HuF 5 BN Investement

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Szijjártó Inaugurates Food Processing Plant in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungarian Embassy in Israel Organises Conference on Kosher Food Production

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *