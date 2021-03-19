You need to prepare for snow over the weekend

In addition to more or less sunshine, it is necessary to prepare sporadically for snow showers on the weekend. Warming is still not expected, the maxima typically remain below 10 degrees, and in the coldest hours the air can cool below minus 5 degrees in some places – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Friday, in addition to more or less sunshine, there may be sporadic rain showers, as well as more and more snow showers, and in some places, the sky may thunder. In the coldest hours, the temperature is usually between minus 5 and plus 1 degrees Celsius, but in frosty places, it can be a few degrees colder. During the day, the air heats up to an extra 5-9 degrees.

On Saturday, the sky will typically be cloudy, with the sun shining in the northeastern counties for a longer period of time. There will be sporadic snow showers, in some places in the northwest, there may be less snow and snowfall. Sometimes it comes to life, in the western part of Transdanubia the wind gets stronger. At dawn, they can usually measure values between minus 5 and plus 1 degree, but it can also be colder in frost corners. In the early afternoon, the temperature rises between 4 and 9 degrees.

On Sundays, only short day periods are likely in the southern, southeastern half of the country. The north-western landscapes will be characterized by sunny weather, then in the Kisalföld, the clouds may increase more strongly in the evening. Especially in the southern counties, there may be snowstorms, snowfall, rain, significant precipitation elsewhere is unlikely. In the evening, there may be a downpour and a downpour in the northwest. The wind is picking up in many places, it is getting stronger in the western part of Transdanubia. The minimum temperature is usually expected to be between minus 5 and plus 1 degree, but it can also be colder in frost corners. Peak temperatures between 5 and 10 degrees are likely – read the forecast.

debreceninap.hu