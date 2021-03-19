Moose antelope was born in the Zoo in Debrecen

This year also promises to be eventful in the country’s largest herd of moose antelope, where a healthy bull calf was born on the first day of spring, March 1, after about 9 months of pregnancy, said Dr. Gergely Sándor Nagy, managing director of the institution.

Although she will enjoy her mother’s care for a long time, the little one is already curiously acquainted with her surroundings and her buddies born last year on the Africa Panorama catwalk, where after the reopening, visitors can also see the now eight-member team. The moose antelope is a real zoo rarity in Hungary, as it can only be seen in Győr and Debrecen, but in the latter institution we can meet new offspring every year.

The moose antelope (Taurotragus oryx), native to the southern and eastern savannas of Africa, is the second largest antelope species living today; an adult bull can reach a height of 180 cm at the withers and a body weight of one tonne. No less impressive in size are the vertical white stripes on the sandy or reddish coats and the multi-twisted, straight horns, which often exceed half a meter in length. The species is mainly threatened by habitat loss and poaching for its meat, skin and trophy, so it is on the World Conservation Union’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

debreceninap.hu