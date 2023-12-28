Festive Fair in Debrecen between the holidays

Even after the Christmas holidays, it is worth visiting downtown Debrecen, where you can still eat, drink and tune in to the upcoming New Year’s Eve.

Following the Advent Fair Fair, the festive fair in downtown Debrecen awaits visitors with a colorful cavalcade, rich offers and a multitude of New Year’s Eve, until the last hour of the year. For skating lovers, the 750 square meter ice rink continues to be a pleasant relaxation until January 8, 2024.

Opening hours of the Festive Fair:

From December 24, 2023 to January 1, 2024.

Monday to Saturday 12:00 – 21:00

12.31 on Sunday 12:00-24:00