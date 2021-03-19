Neighbors tossed each other with canned food

The Hajdúböszörmény District Prosecutor’s Office has brought charges against the man who, in retaliation, damaged a car in the yard of his neighbor for minor damage, according to a statement from the Hajdú-Bihar General Prosecutor’s Office.

Before the crime was committed, there was a dispute between the accused and the victim over the accused’s dogs. The dog-keeping neighbor, therefore, in revenge, threw 3 cans weighing 40 dkg in succession at the victim’s property one after the other on 4 October 2020 through the fence separating their properties.

All of the tossed cans fell on the hood of a car parked in the yard,

-the prosecution writes.

With this conduct, the accused caused HUF 82,550 in damage to the victim, which was not reimbursed, the victim requested compensation for the damage caused during the investigation conducted by the Hajdúböszörmény Police Headquarters and filed a civil claim against the accused.

The Hajdúböszörmény District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the accused of admitting the commission of the crime for a violation of minor damage in the Hajdúböszörmény District Court. In the indictment for the execution of the sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court, without holding a trial, test the accused as a measure on the basis of the content of the documents and adjudicate on the merits of the civil claim filed by the victim.