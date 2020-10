Annual wage growth in Hungary slowed to 10.8% in July from 15.6% in June, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

The average gross monthly wage was 401,800 forints (EUR 1,100), while the average net wage was 267,200 forints. Calculating with annual inflation of 3.8% in July, real wage growth stood at 6.7%.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay