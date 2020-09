Next CSAK Design Market is organized today at Víztorony Debrecen between 11:00 am and 7:00 pm.

After a long break CSAK Design Market is organized again, this time in the centre of the Big Forest, at Víztorony Debrecen. Lovers of handmade products and special designer accessories can visit the event today between 11:00 am and 7:00 pm.

Attending the program is free.