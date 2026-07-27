150 guests served at food distribution organized by Debrecen volunteers

The Kéretlen Figyelem Debreceni Nők Közéleti Egyesülete (Unwanted Attention Debrecen Women’s Public Association) welcomed people in need with stuffed cabbage, fresh bread, pastries, and treats for children on the last Sunday of July.

According to the association’s president, Ibolya Tukoráné Kádár, just over 150 people in need—including elderly pensioners, homeless individuals, and large families—received a hot meal during the food distribution held at Petőfi Square in Debrecen.

The civil organization has been carrying out charitable work in Debrecen for 15 years. The association’s leader emphasized that throughout the past decade and a half, the organization has not received a single forint in funding from either the state or the local municipality. Its food distributions are financed entirely through its own efforts and donations from private individuals and local businesses, including Hajdúsági Sütödék Ltd. and Szováti Kemencés Bakery.

In its statement, the association stressed that, due to limited donations, it is still able to provide meals for only 150 people, despite growing demand. It also noted that previous attempts to initiate dialogue with city officials have gone unanswered.

School supply collection announced for August food distribution

The next food distribution will take place on Sunday, August 30, 2026, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Due to limited capacity, numbered tickets will begin to be handed out at 9:00 a.m.

Ahead of the new school year, the association is launching a school supply donation campaign to support children from disadvantaged families. Donations will be accepted until August 27, including:

New or good-condition used school bags and pencil cases;

Stationery, art supplies, PE equipment, and hygiene kits;

Devices suitable for digital learning, such as laptops, tablets, and desktop computers;

Children’s and young adult books, including required school reading.

How to help

By phone: +36 30 9841 963

Financial donations (bank transfer):

Kéretlen Figyelem Debreceni Nők Közéleti Egyesülete

MagNet Bank: 61200261-11059802

Reference: School supply distribution 2026