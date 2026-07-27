19 wanted persons arrested in Debrecen

Police
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Officers from the Debrecen Police Headquarters and the Rapid Response Police carried out a joint operation in Debrecen to locate and apprehend local individuals wanted under outstanding arrest warrants.

During the operation, a total of 19 people were taken into custody, with four of them being transferred to prison to begin serving their sentences. Officers also conducted checks at the city’s railway and bus stations, as well as other busy public areas, and verified the identities of nearly 400 people.

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