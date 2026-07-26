Scooter brings the house down at Campus Festival

The final night of the 2026 Campus Festival ended in unforgettable fashion as German dance music legends Scooter delivered a high-energy headline performance on Debrecen’s Main Stage, bringing four days of music, celebration and festival spirit to a thrilling conclusion.

After an already packed Saturday featuring some of Hungary’s biggest names, thousands of festival-goers gathered in front of the Main Stage for the event’s final international headliner. The atmosphere had been building throughout the evening, with ValMar igniting the crowd at sunset before Halott Pénz kept the momentum going with a hit-filled performance that perfectly prepared the audience for the night’s grand finale.

By the time Scooter appeared, the area around the stage was completely packed. As the opening beats echoed across the Great Forest, the legendary group exploded onto the stage with an impressive audiovisual production featuring powerful lasers, flashing strobes, towering LED screens and spectacular pyrotechnics.

Frontman H.P. Baxxter, now 62, proved that age is no obstacle to delivering a world-class performance. Bursting with energy from start to finish, he barely allowed the audience a moment to catch its breath as one classic anthem followed another. The crowd responded with non-stop dancing, singing and jumping, turning the final concert of the festival into one massive open-air rave.

Scooter’s timeless hits united several generations of music fans. Long-time followers relived the soundtrack of the late 1990s and early 2000s, while younger festival-goers embraced the band’s unmistakable sound with equal enthusiasm. At one point, Baxxter reminded the audience with his trademark humor:

“Life is often hard… but Scooter is harder!”

Judging by the reaction, the Campus audience couldn’t have agreed more.

The visual production elevated the show even further. Blinding lights, synchronized lasers and bursts of flames transformed the Main Stage into a spectacular electronic music arena. Every drop was accompanied by explosions of light, while fireworks and special effects gave the performance the feel of a stadium-sized production.

Friday night’s appearance by Armin van Buuren had already demonstrated that Debrecen could host one of the world’s greatest electronic music stars. Scooter, however, delivered a completely different experience—less about an immersive DJ journey and more about an explosive, high-octane live party that never slowed down.

The band’s performance provided exactly the kind of grand finale Campus Festival deserved. As the final songs echoed across the festival grounds thousands of fans celebrated together one last time before saying goodbye to another successful edition of Campus Festival.