Debrecen’s Sugár Battai achieves career-best result with World Championship bronze in Hong Kong

Sabre fencer Sugár Battai of Debrecen won the bronze medal at the World Fencing Championships in Hong Kong, achieving the best individual result of her career.

Ranked fourth in the world, Battai entered the competition directly in the main draw on Sunday as a seeded athlete. She comfortably defeated Anastassiya Gulik of Kazakhstan and Mariella Viale of Italy, before overcoming Maya Chamberlain of the United States and Alina Mikhaylova, competing under a neutral status, in much closer bouts.

In the semifinal, Battai faced Germany’s Larissa Eifler, against whom she had struggled in previous meetings. The match started poorly for the Hungarian fencer, who appeared hesitant in her attacks and struggled to find the right rhythm and distance. Although she scored the opening point, she quickly fell behind 8–1.

After the one-minute break, the 23-year-old from Debrecen completely changed her approach. She became more decisive and attacked far more aggressively, narrowing the gap to 11–10 and later 12–11. However, Eifler regained control in the closing stages and scored the final four touches to secure a 15–11 victory.

Battai, already a two-time team world champion and one-time team world bronze medallist, claimed her first individual World Championship medal. She also won an individual bronze medal at last year’s European Championships.

Her bronze is Hungary’s second medal at the World Championships in Hong Kong, following Dániel Dósa’s bronze in the men’s foil event on Saturday.

Before Battai’s achievement, the last Hungarian woman to win a bronze medal in the individual sabre event at the World Championships was Anna Márton in 2015.

Battai’s results

Round of 64

Sugár Battai (Hungary) def. Anastassiya Gulik (Kazakhstan) 15–7

Round of 32

Sugár Battai (Hungary) def. Mariella Viale (Italy) 15–7

Round of 16

Sugár Battai (Hungary) def. Maya Chamberlain (USA) 15–13

Quarterfinal

Sugár Battai (Hungary) def. Alina Mikhaylova (Neutral Athlete) 15–11

Semifinal

Larissa Eifler (Germany) def. Sugár Battai (Hungary) 15–11

Final

Larissa Eifler (Germany) def. Sara Balzer (France) 15–10

Source: MTI