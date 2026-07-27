This week temperatures will approach 40°C

Another heatwave is expected next week. While daytime highs at the beginning of the week will remain around 30°C, from the second half of the week clear, dry weather will push temperatures to 33–38°C, with overnight lows offering less and less relief, according to the latest forecast from HungaroMet.

On Monday, the first half of the day may still bring some cloudy periods, followed by sunny weather with high clouds and cumulus clouds. During the morning, isolated light rain, showers and thunderstorms are possible east of the Danube, later mainly in the northeast. Strong northwesterly wind gusts are expected in many areas, with storm-force gusts possible near showers and thunderstorms. Daytime highs will range between 29°C and 33°C.

On Tuesday, expect a mix of sunshine and cumulus clouds, with only an isolated shower possible in the east. Northwesterly winds will generally remain light to moderate. Temperatures will range from 10–19°C in the morning to 25–32°C in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be mostly clear and dry, with generally light winds. Morning temperatures will be 10–19°C, rising to 28–34°C during the day.

On Thursday, mostly clear skies and dry weather are expected, with light winds. Temperatures will climb from 12–21°C at dawn to 30–36°C by the afternoon.

Friday will remain largely sunny and dry. Southerly winds will stay mostly light to moderate. Morning lows will be 14–22°C, while afternoon highs will reach 33–38°C.

On Saturday, predominantly clear and rain-free weather is forecast. Southerly winds will remain mostly light to moderate. Temperatures will range from 15–23°C overnight to 33–38°C during the day.

Sunday will also be mostly clear and dry, with light to moderate southerly winds. Morning temperatures will be 17–24°C, while afternoon highs are expected to reach 34–39°C.