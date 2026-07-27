Man charged after allegedly making homemade explosives in Debrecen

According to the charges, the man had an interest in explosives and explosive devices and decided to make firecrackers at his home. He searched online for information about how to make various homemade guns, rockets and fireworks.

In February 2026, the defendant purchased a box of firecrackers at a second-hand market in Debrecen, then obtained additional materials needed to make explosive devices from online sources and local shops. He later produced four firecrackers at his home, placing small steel balls inside one of them, and carried out test explosions in the yard of his property.

On March 25, 2026, investigators seized materials and devices from the man’s home that could be used for the production of gunpowder and explosive substances.

The Hajdúböszörmény District Prosecutor’s Office has charged the man, who admitted to committing the offence, with the preparation of the crime of misuse of explosives or explosive devices. In its indictment requesting a criminal order, the prosecution proposed that the Hajdúböszörmény District Court impose a suspended prison sentence on the defendant based on the case documents.

A police photograph taken during the search of the suspect’s home shows the seized items that were allegedly intended for the production of explosive devices.

(ugyeszseg.hu)

Main picture: illustration.