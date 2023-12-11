Another ban on visits to the Clinical Center

University
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Another ban on visits to the Clinical Center

The Orthopedic and Traumatology Clinic operating on the Kenézy Gyula Campus of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center will be closed from December 9. Wearing a mask is still mandatory in all patient care units of the Clinical Center.

To protect patients and employees, the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office has ordered a complete ban on visits to the Orthopedic and Traumatology Clinic from December 9, Saturday, as an epidemiological preventive measure.

In addition, it is still not possible to visit patients at the Cardiology and Heart Surgery Clinic, as well as the Medical Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine Clinic operating on the Kenézy Gyula Campus, and wearing a mask is also mandatory on all three Campuses of the Clinical Center, the Nagyerdei Campus, the Gyula Kenézy Campus and Gróf Tisza in Berettyóújfalu Also on István Campus.

The above provisions are valid until withdrawn. The management of the Clinical Center asks for the patience and understanding of the patients and their relatives.

(unideb.hu)

