Motorcycle Santa Clauses put smiles on the faces of passers-by in Debrecen

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Motorcycle Santa Clauses put smiles on the faces of passers-by in Debrecen

Armed with decorated motorcycles and gifts, motorcycle Santas surprised both adults and children in Hajdúsámson and Debrecen on Friday, December 8.

In 2005, when we started Motorcycle Santa Clauses, we set ourselves the goal of putting together many, many Santa Claus packages with the help of private individuals and taking them to sick children, to bring many smiles to their faces even when they are lying in the intensive care unit. or they receive some kind of treatment, and even if only for a little while, we can make them forget the pain. The gifts also went to doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers this year, who are always surprised and ask if they were good children this year. The answer, of course, is a Santa package

– writes one of the organizers in the Motorcycle Santa Facebook group.

Related Posts

A trash can caught fire in an apartment building in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

The second candle was lit on the city’s Advent wreath in Debrecen 

Bácsi Éva

Motorcycle Santa Clauses put smiles on the faces of passers-by in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Iris Properties

- Studio flat close to Kassai Campus

30 m2 flat for rent
170 000 Ft

house for rent
590 000 Ft

- Ikea style flat in new building

80 m2 flat for rent
500 000 Ft

house for sale
72 900 000 Ft

- Three bedrooms flat close to tramline

80 m2 flat for rent
255 000 Ft

- Flat on Bem ter next to tram line 1

74 m2 flat for rent
250 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *