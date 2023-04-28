A 80-year-old man collapsed in a swimming pool in Debrecen

An 80-year-old man suddenly collapsed in one of Debrecen’s swimming pools, writes Blikk.

It was installed only 16 days ago, and the defibrillator already had to be used in the Debrecen swimming pool, the National Rescue Service announced on Facebook.

On Thursday morning, the Debrecen Emergency Management was alerted after an 80-year-old man suddenly collapsed in one of the local swimming pools. Several people immediately rushed to his aid, luckily there was even a student ambulance officer on the scene. They examined the victim, who was no longer breathing, so the ambulance had to be called immediately and resuscitation started.

The swimming pool had a semi-automatic defibrillator installed just two weeks ago, which was also used during the rescue.

The device came to them as they recently joined the “Life Saving Point” program. The ambulance team arrived at the accident within minutes, took over CPR, and finally managed to transport him to the hospital in stable condition. As it turned out, the man uses the pool daily as an athlete.