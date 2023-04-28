The bomb found in Debrecen was defused

On Wednesday, fire engineers of the Hungarian Armed Forces successfully defused the 100-kilogram World War II Soviet aerial bomb found in Debrecen.

Milán Gajdos, the communications officer of the fire engineer regiment of the Hungarian Defense Forces, told MTI that the activated breech igniter was successfully removed and destroyed on the spot. The defused bomb body is transported to the central collection point, where it is later destroyed.

The police lifted the closure order for the duration of the neutralization.

The hundred-kilogram Soviet aerial bomb was found in Debrecen, at the intersection of Tímár and Varga streets, during construction work. During the neutralization, the police closed a hundred-meter section of Tímár utca, and three family houses had to be temporarily evacuated.

MTI

Photo: MTI/ZsoltCzeglédi