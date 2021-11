It was a busy weekend for the foundation, they helped families with children under the age of 16. The Debrecen Fairies took 30 first-class Szmöre Burgers and large fries to homes on the weekend.

Ferenc Zsé Tóth, the president of the foundation, also informed our portal that they now have a local representative in Hajdúsámson, so they could now help five families with a package containing 20-25 kilos of durable food.

debreceninap.hu