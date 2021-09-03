Serious car accident in Debrecen

According to the indictment of the Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office, the accused was driving a van near Berettyóújfalu on the outskirts on January 14, 2020 at around 5 am. A person traveling in the right front seat of the car did not wear a seat belt.

Very unfavorable weather conditions prevailed, there was fog, the asphalt was icy, but at the same time, there was little traffic on the road section without public lighting.

The defendant slipped on the icy roadway, and the truck drifted over to the left-hand grassy sidewalk in the direction of travel. From there, he was still able to steer the vehicle back onto the roadway, but in the process, he collided with a car driven by a victim who was regularly driving in front of him. As a result of the collision, the van stopped overturned to its left in the left-hand ditch in its direction of travel, while the innocent car switched to the left in the direction of travel and came to a standstill on the road surface.

In the innocent car, one person was traveling in the front seat on the right, and they were both driving in the vehicle with their seat belts fastened.

As a result of the accident, the driver and passenger of the innocent vehicle, as well as the passenger of the van driven by the accused, also suffered serious injuries that healed throughout the body for more than eight days. According to them, the injuries of two victims were healed with a permanent disability. The defendant himself was seriously injured in the accident.

As a result of the offending conduct of the accused KRESZ – as he did not drive in accordance with the weather and visibility conditions – the accident occurred and the injuries of the victims occurred.

The investigation was carried out by the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted the Berettyóújfalu District Court against the accused of admitting the crime for the negligent cause of a road accident resulting in permanent disability. In the indictment for the prosecution, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court, without holding a trial, sentenced the accused to a suspended prison sentence based on the content of the documents and prohibit him from driving road vehicles for a specified period of time.

