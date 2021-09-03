Car driver hits a man on a bicycle

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the man who had not noticed the victim who was regularly riding a bicycle in front of him during a overtaking and had been swept away by his vehicle in Hajdúböszörmény.

On February 9, 2021, at about 5:30 p.m., the accused drove alone in Hajdúböszörmény, exceeding the maximum permitted speed at a speed of approximately 70 km / h. There were unfavorable visibility and weather conditions at the given place and time, rain fell, the road surface was wet and no public lighting was installed on the given road section.

As the accused progressed, he began overtaking two vehicles in front of him in such a way that, failing to exercise due diligence, he did not notice the victim driving regularly on his bicycle in the traffic lane to be used for overtaking. During the overtaking, the man from Hajdúböszörmény swept away the cyclist with the front part of the vehicle on the left, so he fell from the bicycle onto the road.

The victim suffered injuries that healed throughout the body beyond eight days or within eight days.

Due to the multiple traffic offenses of the accused, the accident occurred and the injuries of the victim occurred.

The investigation was carried out by the Hajdúböszörmény Police Headquarters.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the accused for the negligent cause of a road accident in the Hajdúböszörmény District Court. In the indictment, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court impose a fine on the accused and prohibit him from driving road vehicles for a longer period of time on the basis of the contents of the documents without holding a trial.

ugyeszseg.hu