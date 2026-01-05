Debrecen prepares for heavy snowfall and freezing rain between January 5 and 8

Between January 5 and 8, 2026, heavy snowfall and freezing rain are expected in Debrecen and the surrounding area, but the city is prepared for the conditions.

At least this is what László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen, says. As he wrote on his social media page, the municipality ordered preventive measures: the contracted companies began de-icing and gritting roads, sidewalks, and pedestrian crossings in the early hours of January 5.

AKSD Városgazdálkodási Kft. is carrying out salt spreading with a total of eight large work machines on residential service roads and smaller suburban roads to prevent ice heaving. On Monday, January 5, during the daytime, AKSD will also perform pre-gritting works on public transport routes and major arterial roads.

DEKERT Nonprofit Kft. is responsible for the manual de-icing and snow removal of sidewalks and pedestrian crossings, while UNISZOL Zrt. had already begun preventive gritting of sidewalks and pedestrian crossings on Sunday evening using eight small spreader-pusher machines to ensure safe pedestrian traffic.