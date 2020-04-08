Assistance to Healthcare, Social, Law Enforcement and Defense Staff

Tóháti Zsuzsa

On behalf of the citizens of Debrecen, the leadership of the city would like to express their gratitude for the work done in the protection against the coronavirus infection.

During the period of the coronavirus epidemic, the protection of our health and safety is more important than anything else. Significant burdens of this work are carried by workers of the healthcare and social sectors, policemen, the emergency response teams, soldiers, as well as the civil defence service staff and public area inspectors.Therefore, healthcare, social, law enforcement and defence staff who work on the administrative territory of the City of Debrecen are allowed to use all the vehicles of the local community transport operator DKV Zrt. free of charge from 4 April 2020.

