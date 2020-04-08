Road Construction Commenced in Júliatelep

As part of the New Phoenix Plan transport development program, the largest ever road construction of Júlia telep is beginning after four years.

Seven streets will receive hard cover in order that residents of the neighbourhood can travel safer – said Mayor László Papp. The press event held on 3 April 2020 was also attended by István Becsky municipal councillor and László Tasó Member of Parliament.

As a supplement to the program, a new road was constructed in Gyűrű Street, which was originally not part of the program, but the hard cover was managed to be constructed on residents’ initiative and from municipal funds. Work was carried on in Futó Street in the middle of March. Ahard-cover road is being constructed there in 405-metre length and 5.5-metre width.

Furthermore, the rainwater drainage system is also being built. Construction works have commenced in another six streets this week. As part of the project, the Municipality of Debrecen will provide the following streets with hard cover and the related rainwater drainage: Kőrösi CsomaSándor Street, Vályi Nagy Tibor Street, Hetényi János Street, Kard Street (the stretch between Vályi Nagy Tibor Street and Zólyom Street), Zólyom Street, Futó Street and Apafája Street (the stretch between Zólyom Street and Apafája forest). The complete length of the streets is 2628 metres. The gross contractual amount of the investment is 897,220,776 HUF. The construction works are expected to be completed by the end of September 2020, depending on weather conditions.

