On the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the 1956 revolution, DKV and the Debrecen Cultural Center and Youth House will launch special revolutionary trams on Friday, October 22, 2021.

The memorial service commemorates the heroes of the revolution with a variety of musical and prose performances.

The tram departs from the Grand Station for three rounds in the afternoon, on which the journey is free.

The departure time of the revolutionary tram:

Line 1: 14:10 and 16:00

Line 2: at 14:58

DKV