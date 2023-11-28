You can vote for the most beautiful wooden houses and the nicest vendors of the Christmas market in Debrecen

The vendors of the Christmas market have charmingly decorated their stands in the center of Debrecen this year so that the visitors are greeted with the most beautiful sight during Advent in Debrecen. The organizer of the fair would like to encourage the public to vote for the most beautiful Christmas cottage and the best service.

Debrecen Advent opened its doors this weekend, where 75 wooden houses with a Christmas atmosphere offer modern or even traditional handmade products, and the fair’s audience can choose from a wide selection of festive culinary specialties at more than 20 counters accompanied by friendly and helpful service. The purpose of the competition is for Advent in Debrecen to find the most beautifully decorated Advent tree house and the trader or caterer who provides the best service, so deserving people can be nominated for audience awards in three categories.

Nominate (1) the best-looking restaurant unit, (2) the best-looking merchant unit, (3) the restaurant or merchant with the best service. You can vote online on the Debrecen Advent website by indicating the serial number and category on the wooden houses until 12:00 on December 13.

The organizer will announce the winners of the audience award after the votes have been tallied, which will take place on Saturday, December 16 at 4:30 p.m. in Kossuth Square. The winners of Debrecen Advent’s “Most Beautiful Christmas Cabin”, “Most Beautiful Christmas Hütte” and “Loveliest Christmas Vendor” titles this year will be revealed in front of the audience.

Visit Debrecen Advent this weekend and encourage the visitors of the festive weeks on Facebook or Instagram to vote with the hashtags @debreceniadvent or #debreceniadvent.

(Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.)