The students of Medgyessy High School successfully participated in the art meeting in Vojvodina

On November 25, 2023, Medgyessy Ferenc High School participated in the Art Meeting of Carpathian Basin Students in Kishegyes, Serbia.

It was possible to register for the meeting by pre-registering online, from which the productions that achieved special gold certification could travel to the festival. The members of the jury were artists active in Vojvodina from many artistic fields.

Medgyessy’s dancers received 4 Special Gold ratings and one Gold rating. Two choreographies also received the Hungarian Houses Network’s special award, which could be received on the spot on the day of the Festival. The trip itself was filled with a very good atmosphere, with many programs and many promises and plans for the future. Choreographers: Emese Lévai and Csaba Horváth.