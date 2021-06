A small forest railway train (Zsuzsi train) collided with a truck on Vámospércsi út in Debrecen on Tuesday morning, the county disaster management announced.

The professional firefighters in Debrecen inspected the vehicles. There were seven people on the train and one man in the truck. No one was injured in the incident.

The last time a car collided with a Zsuzsi train at the Olympian alley was on May 29th, 14 people traveled on the train.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate