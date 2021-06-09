Bus caught fire in Hajdúszoboszló – there were twenty-one people in the cabin

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Bus caught fire in Hajdúszoboszló – there were twenty-one people in the cabin

The engine room of an intercity bus caught fire on Tuesday afternoon in Hajdúszoboszló on Debreceni út – the county disaster management informed our newspaper.

The driver of the bus immediately started extinguishing the fire with a powder extinguisher, and then professional firefighters from Hajdúszoboszló, alerted to the scene, intervened with a jet of water.

Twenty-one people were traveling on the bus, they immediately left the vehicle so no one was injured.

 

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

Photo: illustration.

Related Posts

The undergrowth of the forest at Nagycsere burned on half a hectare

Bácsi Éva

The Zsuzsi train collided with a truck on Vámospércsi út

Bácsi Éva

Bus caught fire in Hajdúszoboszló – there were twenty-one people in the cabin

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *