Rents pick up in spring, the price gap narrows in Debrecen

Hungary’s rental market gained momentum in March, with prices rising across most regions. However, in Debrecen, a different trend is emerging: while rents remain relatively high, growth has slowed and the market is showing signs of stabilization.

According to the latest data, average rents in Hungary increased by 1.6% in March compared to February, with a similar monthly rise recorded in Budapest. On an annual basis, rents climbed by 7.3% nationwide. The increase is partly driven by seasonal demand in spring, as well as rising wages, which continue to push prices upward.

In the North Great Plain region—where Debrecen is a key economic and university hub—rents rose by around 2% month-on-month, broadly in line with the national trend. Yet, local data suggests that the rapid price growth seen in 2025 is beginning to ease.

In Debrecen, the median monthly rent has returned to around HUF 220,000, roughly the same level as a year earlier. This marks a noticeable shift from September 2025, when rents had peaked at approximately HUF 240,000. The stabilization indicates that the market may have reached a temporary ceiling, as affordability constraints limit further increases.

This reflects a broader national pattern often described as a “closing price gap.” While rents continue to rise overall, the range between lower- and higher-priced properties is narrowing. In practical terms, it has become increasingly difficult to find quality rentals below HUF 200,000, while properties priced above HUF 300,000 are harder to let.

Debrecen is not alone in this trend. Other major regional cities such as Szeged and Győr are also approaching or exceeding the HUF 200,000 threshold. At the same time, even the most affordable county capitals now typically see median rents between HUF 110,000 and 130,000—meaning there are no longer major cities in Hungary where rents fall below HUF 100,000.

Several factors are contributing to this shift. On the demand side, tenants’ purchasing power is setting clear limits, while government housing initiatives—such as the Otthon Start Program—are redirecting some demand away from the rental market.

Overall, while Hungary’s rental market remains on an upward trajectory, Debrecen illustrates a key turning point: prices are no longer rising as sharply as before, and market dynamics are increasingly shaped by affordability. As a result, the gap between cheaper and more expensive rentals is continuing to narrow, signaling a more balanced—if still costly—market environment.