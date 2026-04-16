A dog sent life-saving light signals in Sopron

A dog sent out life-saving light signals in Sopron, according to the Győr-Moson-Sopron County Police Headquarters on Thursday via police.hu.

Police officers in Sopron noticed a parked car on Wednesday evening whose headlights were flashing rapidly and repeatedly. Inside the vehicle, they found only a dog, while its owner was lying behind the car in an allergic shock after being stung by a wasp. The man had an EpiPen auto-injector in his hand but was unable to administer it himself. The two officers gave him the anti-allergy medication and called an ambulance. The man’s condition improved at the scene.